Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 986,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.