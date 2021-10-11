Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 212.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

