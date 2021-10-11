Bank of Montreal Can Invests $7.51 Million in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCAC opened at $9.98 on Monday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

