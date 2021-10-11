Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 38,428 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of OPY opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.29 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.