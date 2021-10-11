Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 539,008 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539,008 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DBD opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

