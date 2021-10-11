Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $22.76 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Qurate Retail worth $22,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 75,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 129,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 61,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

