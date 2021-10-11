Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.24 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NYSE AKR opened at $21.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.