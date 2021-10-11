Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,260 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Avangrid worth $24,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

