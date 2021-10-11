Banner Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 18th (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 18th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Banner Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.10.

