Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €82.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.72.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.