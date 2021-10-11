Barclays Boosts S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target to GBX 800

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Shares of LON:SFOR opened at GBX 778 ($10.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -172.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 776.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.29. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.47).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34).

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

