Barclays Boosts Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

