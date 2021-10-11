Barclays Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.15 ($23.71).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €15.85 ($18.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.97. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

