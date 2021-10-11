Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $238.58 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

