Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $169.97 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

