Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.