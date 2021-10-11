Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for GB Group (LON:GBG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GBG opened at GBX 850 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 889.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 881.37. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 758 ($9.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

In related news, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.