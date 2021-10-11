BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 31,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,808,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $725.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BEST by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,568,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BEST by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BEST by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 447,635 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 3,880,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 742,263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

