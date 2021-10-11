Beyond Finance Market Cap Hits $6.77 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $122,449.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

