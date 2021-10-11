Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,240 shares of company stock worth $4,465,698. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.