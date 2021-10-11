BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 27,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,259. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.