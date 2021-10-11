Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.25.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.68 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

