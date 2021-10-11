Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.91.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.70 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

