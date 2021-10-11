Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.79 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 159.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $489.74 million and approximately $64.79 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for about $42.90 or 0.00075190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

