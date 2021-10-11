BitTorrent Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $429.19 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012624 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003664 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.