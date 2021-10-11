BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $185,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,831,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $44.76 on Monday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.