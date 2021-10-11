BlackRock Inc. Has $172.13 Million Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 142,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.72% of Brookline Bancorp worth $172,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

