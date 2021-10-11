BlackRock Inc. Has $179.78 Million Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $179,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.40 on Monday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.