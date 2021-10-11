BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,923,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,053,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $63,920,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,366,151 shares of company stock valued at $266,472,655 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHPT opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

