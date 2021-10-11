BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,579 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,537,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 154,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $173,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 67.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 237.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

