BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 330.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

