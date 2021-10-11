Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

