Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 184,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $100.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $99.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

