Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.36 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
