Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.36 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.