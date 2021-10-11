Blair William & Co. IL Has $245,000 Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CarGurus by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CarGurus by 53.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,525,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,002,000 after purchasing an additional 529,663 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1,202.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 46,477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 241,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $374,199.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,289 shares of company stock worth $16,279,851. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

