Blair William & Co. IL Has $254,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.36 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.04 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

