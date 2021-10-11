Blair William & Co. IL Has $264,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

