Blair William & Co. IL Has $313,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Masco were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $871,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 439.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 307.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Masco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

