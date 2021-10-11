Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $238,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 69,478 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 26.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 160.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.20 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

