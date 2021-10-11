Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $238,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

