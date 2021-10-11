Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Marcho Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 355,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,861,000 after buying an additional 79,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

