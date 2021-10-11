Blair William & Co. IL Sells 800 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $24,292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

