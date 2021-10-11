Blair William & Co. IL Takes $292,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after buying an additional 90,363 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $766,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock worth $18,675,641. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

