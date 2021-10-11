Blair William & Co. IL Takes $296,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,954,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

TRUP opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.