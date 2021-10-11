Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 2.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.