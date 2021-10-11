Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Achieves $12.20 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 59% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061937 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00125594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,446.05 or 0.99904576 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.63 or 0.06209967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

