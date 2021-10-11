Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 10,293 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 381.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

