Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 8,188 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

