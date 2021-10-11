Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 101.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.4% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 98,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,241,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock worth $14,929,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

