Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,428 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.